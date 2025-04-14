Wings select Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall in 2025 WNBA Draft

The 2025 WNBA Draft began just how everyone expected, as UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings on Monday night.

Last year, it was Caitlin Clark coming out of Iowa as the consensus top selection, and the Indiana Fever made it so when they called her name. Clark went on to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, breaking records along the way.

Bueckers has had No. 1 pick potential since she entered UConn. Seeing it come to fruition, fresh off a national title run with her sisters on the court, was "overwhelming" for the new star of the Wings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Just an overwhelming sense of gratitude. It's super surreal to be here with other draft invitees," Bueckers said after she heard her name called.

Bueckers becoming a national champion with the Huskies put a cherry on top of a brilliant career for the Hopkins, Minnesota native.

UCONN STAR PAIGE BUECKERS' LACK OF POPULARITY IN TOURNEY HAS RACIAL COMPONENT TO IT, EX-NBA PLAYER SUGGESTS

Her senior season saw 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds averaged per game, while shooting 53.4% from the field and 41.9% from deep. Bueckers’ ability to score anywhere on the floor, and truly have Geno Auriemma’s offense run through her was on full display throughout the year, including the NCAA Tournament.

Bueckers notched her fourth straight All-Tournament Team nod from the NCAA for her performances when it mattered most.

She wasn’t able to secure a spot in the national championship game, though, during her junior season, falling to Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes that year.

But the Huskies charged all the way back to win it over South Carolina in dominating fashion earlier this month. Bueckers was named an AP All-American for the third time in her illustrious college career.

Heading into the WNBA, Bueckers’ expectations are through the roof, joining a team in Dallas that is led by All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, who could use another dynamic guard to work with.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During her four years at UConn, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds and shot 53.1% from the field over 123 career games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.