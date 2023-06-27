Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennis
Published

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne International due to viral illness

Rybakina also withdrew from the French Open last month

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Eastbourne International citing a viral illness on Monday, a week before she's due to defend her Wimbledon title.

Eastbourne, where Rybakina was seeded No. 1, made the announcement before her scheduled first-round match.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Elena Rybakina reacts

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in action against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the second round on Day 5 of the bett1open 2023 Berlin at LTTC Rot-Weiß e.V. on June 21, 2023 in Berlin, Germany (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Rybakina withdrew last month from the French Open, also citing a viral illness, before her third-round match. Since then, the Kazakh appeared at the Berlin Open last week and lost in the second round.

NICK KYRGIOS WELCOMES SAUDI ARABIA'S REPORTED INTEREST IN TENNIS: 'SIGN ME UP'

Elena Rybakina plays shot

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan practises ahead of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2023 in London, England.  (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, a two-time Eastbourne champion, moved past Elise Mertens when the Belgian retired with a left hip injury while trailing 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-0.

Pliskova, the Eastbourne winner in 2017 and 2019, will play Daria Kasatkina next.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elena Rybakina plays shot

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in action against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the second round on Day 5 of the bett1open 2023 Berlin at LTTC Rot-Weiß e.V. on June 21, 2023 in Berlin, Germany  (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

On the men's side, sixth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina lost his opener to J.J. Wolf of the United States 6-2, 6-4. Wolf earned his first tour win on grass.