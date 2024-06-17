Why Mets fans believe Grimace, the purple McDonald's character, is saving the season

So, did Grimace, the iconic McDonald’s purple character, save the New York Mets’ 2024 season?

Mets fans are starting to think that’s the case, as they have not lost since he threw out the first pitch at Citi Field six games ago.

The latest proof Grimace sprinkled some good vibrations on the Mets with his pitch came on Monday night on the road against the Texas Rangers – a 14-2 blowout for New York.

Coming into the game, Rangers starter Jon Gray owned a 2.17 ERA over 62.1 innings, which was one of the best marks in the league this season.

However, the Mets exploded for 11 hits off him and nine earned runs, forcing him to exit early after just three innings of work.

As a team, the Mets combined for 22 hits with two home runs – one from D.J. Stewart and the other from Brandon Nimmo.

It was June 12 when Grimace made his appearance at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens. Grimace did not have a surprising first pitch by any means, as it barely reached home plate and was well off-line.

However, Mets fans have been desperately looking for something to revitalize their team, as they owned a 28-37 record. There were talks the Mets would be undergoing a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline due to another failed season.

Now, the Mets are still under .500 for the season, but the wild card race in the National League is extremely tight. There are nine teams vying for the second and third wild card positions, and the Mets came into Monday night’s game just 1.5 games back of a postseason berth.

The season is still long, meaning the front office’s mindset about how they view the year could change drastically if this win streak continues.

Whether it was Grimace, or just the Mets finally finding their way, fans do not mind how this recent resurgence has come about. Sustaining it is the obvious goal, but one thing is for certain: The Mets' season is no longer a bust.

The postseason is within reach.

