Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets

Why Mets fans believe Grimace, the purple McDonald's character, is saving the season

The Mets have ripped off a 6-game win streak ever since Grimace threw the first pitch on June 12

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

So, did Grimace, the iconic McDonald’s purple character, save the New York Mets’ 2024 season? 

Mets fans are starting to think that’s the case, as they have not lost since he threw out the first pitch at Citi Field six games ago. 

The latest proof Grimace sprinkled some good vibrations on the Mets with his pitch came on Monday night on the road against the Texas Rangers – a 14-2 blowout for New York. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mark Vientos and Pete Alonso high five

Pete Alonso, #20 of the New York Mets, and Mark Vientos, #27 of the New York Mets, celebrate after the Mets defeated the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on June 16, 2024 in New York City. The Mets won 11-6. (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Coming into the game, Rangers starter Jon Gray owned a 2.17 ERA over 62.1 innings, which was one of the best marks in the league this season. 

However, the Mets exploded for 11 hits off him and nine earned runs, forcing him to exit early after just three innings of work. 

METS OWNER STEVE COHEN SAYS FANS ‘HAVE BEEN THROUGH WORSE,’ EYES TURNAROUND

As a team, the Mets combined for 22 hits with two home runs – one from D.J. Stewart and the other from Brandon Nimmo. 

It was June 12 when Grimace made his appearance at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens. Grimace did not have a surprising first pitch by any means, as it barely reached home plate and was well off-line. 

Mets celebrate walk-off

J.D. Martinez, #28 of the New York Mets, is doused with Gatorade by teammates Pete Alonso, #20, and DJ Stewart, #29 of the New York Mets, after Martinez hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on June 13, 2024 in Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The New York Mets defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2. (Elsa/Getty Images)

However, Mets fans have been desperately looking for something to revitalize their team, as they owned a 28-37 record. There were talks the Mets would be undergoing a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline due to another failed season. 

Now, the Mets are still under .500 for the season, but the wild card race in the National League is extremely tight. There are nine teams vying for the second and third wild card positions, and the Mets came into Monday night’s game just 1.5 games back of a postseason berth. 

The season is still long, meaning the front office’s mindset about how they view the year could change drastically if this win streak continues. 

Whether it was Grimace, or just the Mets finally finding their way, fans do not mind how this recent resurgence has come about. Sustaining it is the obvious goal, but one thing is for certain: The Mets' season is no longer a bust. 

Francisco Lindor and Grimace side by side

Ever since Grimace, the McDonald's character, threw out a first pitch at Citi Field, the New York Mets have been unstoppable. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The postseason is within reach.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.