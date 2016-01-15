Watch this great montage of Vince Lombardi mic'd up

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi is one of the biggest legends in pro football history. He dominated his era, leading the Packers during their most successful stretch in franchise history.

With NFL Network set to re-air Super Bowl I on Friday evening, the league released a montage of some of Lombardi's greatest mic'd-up moments.

Via the NFL's official Twitter account:

Lombardi coached the Packers for nine seasons (1959-1967). He won the NFL championship in six of those seasons and went on to win Super Bowls I and II in his last two. As a result, the league's most coveted prize -- the Lombardi Trophy -- dons his name.

After retiring with a 105-35-6 overall record (including a 9-1 postseason record), Lombardi was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971.