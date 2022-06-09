Warriors' Steph Curry comes up lame after fighting for loose ball

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stephen Curry’s hustle may have gotten him injured toward the end of the Golden State Warriors’ Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Curry dove for a loose ball in the fourth quarter while the Warriors were trying to mount a late comeback and while bodies scattered, Celtics big man Al Horford accidentally rolled up on Curry’s left leg.

The Warriors' sharpshooter was seen limping toward the end of the game but told reporters after it wasn’t going to keep him out of Game 4.

"I’ll see how it responds. I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game, though," Curry said. "Take advantage of these next 48 hours to get ready."

Steve Kerr called the play "dangerous" but added he didn’t take Curry out of the game because of the injury.

"The injury didn’t force him out of the game, but I took him out down 14 with two minutes left because we weren’t going to catch up," Kerr said.

According to The Athletic, there’s optimism building that Curry will be able to play. He reportedly won’t need an MRI and avoided major issues with his left foot.

Game 4 is set for Friday night in Boston. The Celtics have a 2-1 series lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.