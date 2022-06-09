Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Warriors' Steph Curry comes up lame after fighting for loose ball

Optimism is reportedly building for Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 for the Warriors

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Stephen Curry’s hustle may have gotten him injured toward the end of the Golden State Warriors’ Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Curry dove for a loose ball in the fourth quarter while the Warriors were trying to mount a late comeback and while bodies scattered, Celtics big man Al Horford accidentally rolled up on Curry’s left leg.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during NBA Finals against the Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during NBA Finals against the Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Warriors' sharpshooter was seen limping toward the end of the game but told reporters after it wasn’t going to keep him out of Game 4.

"I’ll see how it responds. I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game, though," Curry said. "Take advantage of these next 48 hours to get ready."

Boston Celtics center Al Horford and guard Marcus Smart battle for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole and guard Stephen Curry during the NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford and guard Marcus Smart battle for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole and guard Stephen Curry during the NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steve Kerr called the play "dangerous" but added he didn’t take Curry out of the game because of the injury.

"The injury didn’t force him out of the game, but I took him out down 14 with two minutes left because we weren’t going to catch up," Kerr said.

According to The Athletic, there’s optimism building that Curry will be able to play. He reportedly won’t need an MRI and avoided major issues with his left foot.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes up for a shot against the Celtics Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes up for a shot against the Celtics Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP)

Game 4 is set for Friday night in Boston. The Celtics have a 2-1 series lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.