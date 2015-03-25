Warriors announce upgrades to Oracle Arena for 2013-14 season

The Golden State Warriors announced a variety of upgrades to Oracle Arena for the 2013-14 season on Monday.

The Warriors are adding 16 new theater boxes, a second row of floor seats and a new VIP Club. This marks the team's second consecutive summer in which major upgrades have been implemented at Oracle Arena.

"We are committed to continuing to invest in Oracle Arena and improve the game day experience for our fans," said Warriors president and chief operating officer Rick Welts. "The new theater boxes, floor seats and VIP Club are a great way for more fans to have a first-class experience at our games."