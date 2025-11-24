Vikings' JJ McCarthy enters concussion protocol after third straight loss in rollercoaster season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a brutal game in Green Bay, Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has found himself in concussion protocol.

The second-year signal caller has an uncertain status heading into Week 13, as head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed McCarthy would be in concussion protocol this week.

McCarthy reported symptoms of a concussion while on the team flight back to Minnesota following the 23-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers, per ESPN.

If McCarthy is unable to go on Sunday, it will be undrafted rookie Max Brosmer taking over after Carson Wentz had season-ending shoulder injury earlier this season when he had to take over for McCarthy.

After missing his entire rookie campaign due to a torn meniscus, McCarthy’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster.

The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy has struggled when he’s been on the field, though he’s played just six games this season after dealing with a high-ankle sprain in Week 2. McCarthy missed five straight games before returning under center.

Minnesota is mired in a three-game losing streak, with McCarthy’s latest performance against the Packers seeing just 87 yards on 12-of-19 passing with two interceptions. He was also sacked five times in the loss.

"I’ve got to be better," McCarthy told reporters after the game, per the New York Post. "I’ve got to do a lot of things better."

The Vikings are now 4-7 on the season after going 14-3 with Sam Darnold at the helm last season. It’s perhaps ironic Darnold will be facing his former team in the Seattle Seahawks this week, and McCarthy, the man he past the baton to before making his free agent decision, could potentially miss another week.

In his first season on the field, McCarthy has thrown six touchdowns and 10 interceptions over six games. He has completed just 54.1% of his passes, while rushing in for two scores as well.

