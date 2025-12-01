Vikings hometown hero Adam Thielen waived after requesting to 'go compete elsewhere'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Adam Thielen is no longer a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

A peculiar situation for the Minnesota fan-favorite wide receiver came to a close on Monday, as the team waived the 35-year-old after he requested to finish his NFL career elsewhere before retiring.

Thielen and the Vikings confirmed the news with social media posts on Monday, with Thielen releasing a statement saying this will be his last season in the NFL.

Because the Vikings are now 4-8 and have very little chance of reaching the playoffs, Thielen wants to head to a team that could use some receiver depth for a hopeful Super Bowl run.

"This is tremendously difficult for me to write and certainly not how any of us imagine this to go," Thielen’s statement began. "As a Minnesota native, putting on this uniform over the years and representing this community both on and off the field has always meant that much more to me. This team is in my bones, it’s in my heart and it’s part of my DNA. I will ALWAYS be a Minnesota Viking.

"Since this past Spring, I knew this was going to be my last season playing in the National Football League. Given that, the Vikings allowed me the opportunity to go compete elsewhere for the last few weeks of my career."

As Thielen mentioned, being from Minnesota, and having joined his home state’s team as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State, it’s a difficult decision to look elsewhere to finish his career.

In 2014, Thielen got his first crack at the NFL with the Vikings, where he would eventually develop into one of the team’s top pass-catching options. In 2016, he had a breakout season with 967 receiving yards on 69 receptions with five touchdowns.

Then, Thielen had back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns in 2017 and 2018, totaling at least 1,276 yards and four touchdowns in each of them. His best year came in 2018, when he tallied 1,373 yards with nine touchdowns over 16 games for Minnesota.

As Justin Jefferson was drafted by the Vikings and clearly became one of the best receivers in the game, Thielen moved to a WR2 role, though he remained a vital piece of the Vikings’ offensive formula.

In 2023, though, Thielen signed with the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons with the Vikings. Carolina remained a rebuilding team, but Thielen put up 1,014 yards with four touchdowns in 17 games his first season with the squad. After a 10-game season for him in 2024 with the Panthers, Thielen returned to his Vikings for his 12th season.

With Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor and T.J. Hockenson all needing passes thrown to them, Thielen had been in a depth role with the Vikings, who also haven’t found consistency at quarterback with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and now Max Brosmer struggling in his debut on Sunday.

It’s unknown where Thielen may land now in the NFL, though he will be available to add once he clears waivers.

That being said, Thielen promised the Vikings faithful that he would be returning at some point to make sure he retires with the team he’s always loved.

"Minnesota will always be our home and we are incredibly grateful to the Wilf family, [general manager] Kwesi [Adofo-Mensah], KO [head coach Kevin O’Connell], [executive vice president] Rob [Brzezinski] and everyone in the Vikings organization for bringing us back in August. This organization means the world to us from the top down and this locker room is filled with true professionals.

"With gratitude and love and I’ll be back to retire!"

Adofo-Mensah issued a statement through the Vikings’ social media, which commended everything Thielen had done for the organization.

"Following discussions through the weekend and out of respect for Adam, we have agreed to give him the opportunity to pursue more playing time elsewhere. Adam is one of the all-time great Vikings, and we wish him and his family continued success."

