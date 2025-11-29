Vikings' Max Brosmer to start vs Seahawks, becoming 19th backup quarterback to start this season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Vikings will be starting undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer when they play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy remains in concussion protocol, so the team will turn to the 24-year-old Brosmer to try to get a much-needed win for the Vikings, who are 4-7 and last in the NFC North.

When Brosmer steps onto the field on Sunday, he will be the 19th backup quarterback to play this season. He will be the second backup quarterback to play for the Vikings this year, as Brosmer was the third-string quarterback behind McCarthy and Carson Wentz going into the season.

Wentz started five games while McCarthy dealt with an ankle sprain but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, leaving backup duties to Brosmer. Wentz suffered a litany of shoulder injuries, as the veteran dislocated his shoulder, tore his labrum, and a fractured socket, which required surgery.

The Vikings are the fifth team to start three different quarterbacks this season. The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are the others.

Brosmer, 24, started one season at Minnesota before signing with the Vikings after the NFL Draft. In 13 games with the Golden Gophers last season, Brosmer completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,828 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 71 yards and five touchdowns.

The Seattle Seahawks pose a difficult test for Brosmer in his first start, as they have the seventh-best scoring defense in the NFL (19.7 points per game) this season.

On the opposing sideline, the Seahawks have Sam Darnold as their quarterback, who will be facing the Vikings for the first time since the team let him go in free agency despite leading them to a 14-3 record and a playoff berth last season.

The Vikings take on the Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

