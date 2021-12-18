Vikings cut starter Bashaud Breeland after practice incident: report

The Minnesota Vikings cut cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday after he reportedly got into a verbal altercation with coaches at practice.

Breeland has started in each of the team’s 13 games. He had 63 tackles with two interceptions.

According to NFL.com, Breeland had an argument with coaches, took off his cleats and had a confrontation with multiple teammates as they were trying to calm things down. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said earlier in the day that Breeland was going to hit the injury report before Monday’s game.

"I wanna appreciate the Vikings for the opportunity they game no hard feelings no love lost," Breeland tweeted later Saturday.

Minnesota signed Breeland to a one-year deal after he spent two seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 27 games for the Chiefs and had four interceptions and 86 total tackles.

He will hit the waiver wire on Monday.

Breeland was a fourth-round pick of the Washington Football Team in 2014.

The Vikings are in the midst of a fight to make the NFC playoffs. The Vikings are 6-7 and are in the eighth spot of the playoff standings – right behind Washington who has the tiebreaker based on best win percentage in conference games.

It will be up to Mackensie Alexander and Cam Dantzler to buckle down the Vikings’ secondary.