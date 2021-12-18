Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings
Published

Vikings cut starter Bashaud Breeland after practice incident: report

Breeland was in his first season with the Vikings

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Minnesota Vikings cut cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday after he reportedly got into a verbal altercation with coaches at practice.

Breeland has started in each of the team’s 13 games. He had 63 tackles with two interceptions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 12: Minnesota Vikings defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 12, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to NFL.com, Breeland had an argument with coaches, took off his cleats and had a confrontation with multiple teammates as they were trying to calm things down. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said earlier in the day that Breeland was going to hit the injury report before Monday’s game.

"I wanna appreciate the Vikings for the opportunity they game no hard feelings no love lost," Breeland tweeted later Saturday.

URBAN MEYER BREAKS SILENCE FOLLOWING JAGUARS FIRING: 'IT'S HEART-BREAKING'

Minnesota signed Breeland to a one-year deal after he spent two seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 27 games for the Chiefs and had four interceptions and 86 total tackles.

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 07: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 07: Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

He will hit the waiver wire on Monday.

Breeland was a fourth-round pick of the Washington Football Team in 2014.

The Vikings are in the midst of a fight to make the NFC playoffs. The Vikings are 6-7 and are in the eighth spot of the playoff standings – right behind Washington who has the tiebreaker based on best win percentage in conference games.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It will be up to Mackensie Alexander and Cam Dantzler to buckle down the Vikings’ secondary.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com