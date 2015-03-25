Van Pelt withdraws from PGA with hip injury

After a difficult opening round on Thursday at the PGA Championship, Bo Van Pelt withdrew due to a hip injury.

Van Pelt was alone in last place after struggling to a 10-over 80. He posted a birdie, a double bogey and five bogeys on the front nine. Around the turn, Van Pelt bogeyed the 10th, then parred his next four holes.

The 2009 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee winner stumbled to a triple-bogey on the par-3 15th to fall to 10-over. Van Pelt, 38, closed with three pars in a row.

Van Pelt had made the cut in four of his previous seven PGA Championship starts. His share of 17th in 2005 was his best finish in the season's final major.