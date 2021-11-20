UTSA keeps perfect season alive with clutch Frank Harris TD pass

UTSA’s dream season is still alive.

Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris found tight end Oscar Cardenas for the go-ahead score with three seconds left to give UTSA a 34-31 victory over UAB Saturday.

UTSA, which entered the game against the Blazers ranked No. 15 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings, went toe to toe all game with UAB.

Blazers running back DeWayne McBride scored on a 16-yard run with 5:19 to go in the game. The Roadrunners turned the ball over on downs on their next possession but forced UAB to punt. With 1:06 to go, Harris started his drive to the end zone.

He put together a seven-play, 77-yard touchdown drive that included a 28-yard pass to Cardenas and a 33-yard pass to De’Corian Clark and ended with the touchdown pass to Cardenas.

Harris finished 25-for-36 for 323 yards and three touchdowns. Clark had six catches for 104 yards. Zakhari Franklin had six catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

UAB’s McBride had 144 yards on the ground on 24 carries. UAB QB Dylan Hopkins was 15-for-22 for 254 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The win puts UTSA at 11-0 and helped it clinch the Conference USA West Division. The team is now guaranteed a spot in the Conference USA Championship game. UTSA faces North Texas next week to end the regular season.

The win isn’t likely to move the Roadrunners much higher up the College Football Playoff rankings when those rankings come out next week. UTSA moved up from No. 23 to No. 22 after beating Southern Miss last week.

UAB, Western Kentucky and UTEP were the only teams the Roadrunners have beaten who still have winning records. Additionally, not enough teams ahead of them lost Saturday.

A win against the Mean Green and a C-USA Championship would put UTSA at 13-0 before a potential major bowl game.