Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers talks toe injury, expects to play vs. Vikings

Aaron Rodgers said the toe injury occurred while he was in quarantine

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers ended up on the Green Bay Packers’ injury report with a toe injury he had been dealing with since he returned to the team following his 10-day isolation following a positive COVID-19 result.

Rodgers talked about the toe injury in his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. McAfee asked the Packers superstar whether he suffered the injury while he was quarantined.

Packers Aaron Rodgers and Preston Smith walk off the field after beating the Seattle Seahawks, 17-0, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Packers Aaron Rodgers and Preston Smith walk off the field after beating the Seattle Seahawks, 17-0, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

"Yeah, that was a COVID injury," Rodgers said.

The reigning 2020 NFL MVP was a bit coy about exactly what happened.

"It’s a little painful but I think I’ll be OK. I was able to run around a little bit on Sunday," he said, adding that the injury could’ve happened with him running a 2-minute drill in his backyard.

Rodgers and the Packers picked up a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday despite the apparent toe injury.

Aaron Rodgers warms up before the Seattle Seahawks game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers warms up before the Seattle Seahawks game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

In the win, Rodgers was 23-for-37 with 292 passing yards and an interception to Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Rodgers didn’t have a touchdown pass in the game as the offense was supplied by running back A.J. Dillon, who had two touchdowns on the ground.

Aaron Rodgers reacts after an incomplete pass against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers reacts after an incomplete pass against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Packers are 8-2 this season and have the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Week 11. Rodgers told reporters Wednesday he plans to play in that game Sunday, via ESPN.

