USFL Week 2 recap: Scores, standings and more

The United States Football League concluded the second week of its inaugural season on Sunday. While the season is still early, it's becoming slightly clearer who the best teams and players are.

The Birmingham Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers, fresh off their mauling of the Tampa Bay Bandits on Sunday, are the USFL's only unbeaten teams. Meanwhile, the Michigan Panthers and Pittsburgh Maulers have yet to get in the win column.

Read below for a short recap of how the games played out.

-

Scoreboard

GENERALS 10, PANTHERS 6: The Generals were the first to score after relying heavily on their run game to get the ball down the field. The Panthers, led by quarterback Shea Patterson, made a late fourth-quarter push, but Patterson threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver La'Michael Pettway with just five seconds left on the clock, sealing Michigan’s fate.

STARS 30, MAULERS 23: Stars quarterback Bryan Scott connected with Maurice Alexander Jr. for a touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter. Scott scored three touchdowns in a game that saw several lead exchanges and the first-ever three-point conversion. Maulers cornerback Jaylon McClain-Sapp recovered a fumble for a 79-yard touchdown.

STALLIONS 33, GAMBLERS 28: Gamblers quarterback Clayton Thorson managed to get his team to within five points of the Stallions late in the fourth quarter, but Lorenzo Burns would intercept the ball with 1:13 left. The USFL’s highest-scoring game of the season thus far, saw the Stallions capitalize on a number of critical turnovers. Cornerback Brian Allen had a pick-six on the third play of the game to give Birmingham the early lead.

BREAKERS 34, BANDITS 3: New Orleans scored on their first possession of the game, with Kyle Sloter running the ball into the end zone for a 1-yard score to cap off an impressive 13-play, 77-yard drive. The Breakers were up 21-3 by halftime, and they didn't allow the Bandits to score any points for the rest of the game. It was the largest point differential in a USFL game this season.

-

USFL PROVIDES ‘ANOTHER AVENUE TO BRING PLAYERS IN,' BUCS GM SAYS

Standings

North Division

Generals (1-1)

Stars (1-1)

Panthers (0-2)

Maulers (0-2)

South Division

Breakers (2-0)

Stallions (2-0)

Gamblers (1-1)

Bandits (1-1)

-

Stat leaders through Week 2

Passing yards

Bryan Scott (Stars) 474 yards

Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 416 yards

J'Mar Smith (Stallions) 385 yards

Passing touchdowns

Bryan Scott (Stars) 4 touchdowns

J'Mar Smith (Stallions) 3 touchdowns

Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 3 touchdowns

Rushing yards

Mark Thompson (Gamblers) 164 yards

Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 153 yards

Garrett Groshek (Maulers) 132 yards

Rushing touchdowns

C.J. Marable (Stallions) 2 touchdowns

T.J. Logan Jr. (Breakers) 2 touchdowns

J'Mar Smith (Stallions) 1 touchdown

Receptions

Victor Bolden Jr. (Stallions) 12 catches

Bailey Gaither (Maulers) 10 catches

Cheyenne O'Grady (Bandits) 10 catches

Receiving yards

Bailey Gaither (Maulers) 159 yards

Osirus Mitchell (Stallions) 144 yards

Cheyenne O'Grady (Bandits) 107 yards

Receiving touchdowns

Osirus Mitchell (Stallions) 2 touchdowns

Maurice Alexander (Stars) 2 touchdowns

Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 2 touchdowns

Tackles

Donald Payne (Gamblers) 33 tackles

Josh Banderas (Stars) 21 tackles

Kyahva Tezino (Maulers) 21 tackles

Sacks

Davin Bellamy (Breakers) 4 sacks

Carlo Kemp (Maulers) 2.5 sacks

Demarquis Gates (Stallions) 2 sacks

Interceptions

Lorenzo Burns (Stallions) 2 interceptions

Channing Stribling (Stars) 2 interceptions

Will Likely (Gamblers) 2 interceptions

-

Week 2 schedule

April 30: Bandits vs. Gamblers (4 pm ET, FOX)

April 30: Stallions vs. Breakers (8 pm ET, FOX)

May 1: Maulers vs. Panthers (2:30 pm ET, USA)

May 1: Generals vs. Stars (8 pm ET, NBC/Peacock)