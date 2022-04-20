Expand / Collapse search
USFL provides 'another avenue to bring players in,' Bucs GM says

The USFL opened up its season last week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The United States Football League is gearing up for its second week of action with a slate of games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

USFL teams are filled with players who have either been in the NFL before or are hoping to get their foot in the door. From guys like Paxton Lynch, Scooby Wright and T.J. Logan, there are plenty of players who have gotten the taste of professional football at the highest level.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht addresses the media during the press conference with former Head Coach Bruce Arians and newly named Head Coach Todd Bowles on March 31, 2022 at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht addresses the media during the press conference with former Head Coach Bruce Arians and newly named Head Coach Todd Bowles on March 31, 2022 at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, who is preparing for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, was asked Tuesday about scouting the USFL for potential NFL prospects.

"I think it would be [helpful]. It would be great to have our eyes on. We always say that the most important thing is the tape. So, it gives us more tape to watch and another avenue to bring players in," Licht said.

NFL front offices will have plenty of tape from the pool of players in the USFL.

Teams line up for a play during the USFL game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Tampa Bay Bandits  on April 18, 2022 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Teams line up for a play during the USFL game between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Tampa Bay Bandits  on April 18, 2022 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The league is set to play 10 weeks of regular-season football and have two weeks for the playoffs. The championship is set for July 3.

The Michigan Panthers play the New Jersey Generals on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on USA. On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Maulers take on the Philadelphia Stars at Noon ET on FOX while the Birmingham Stallions take on the Houston Gamblers at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

J'Mar Smith #6 of Birmingham Stallions looks on during warm ups before the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

J'Mar Smith #6 of Birmingham Stallions looks on during warm ups before the game against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images)

The week will wrap up with the New Orleans Breakers playing the Tampa Bay Bandits at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.