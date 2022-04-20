USFL provides 'another avenue to bring players in,' Bucs GM says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Football League is gearing up for its second week of action with a slate of games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

USFL teams are filled with players who have either been in the NFL before or are hoping to get their foot in the door. From guys like Paxton Lynch, Scooby Wright and T.J. Logan, there are plenty of players who have gotten the taste of professional football at the highest level.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, who is preparing for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, was asked Tuesday about scouting the USFL for potential NFL prospects.

"I think it would be [helpful]. It would be great to have our eyes on. We always say that the most important thing is the tape. So, it gives us more tape to watch and another avenue to bring players in," Licht said.

NFL front offices will have plenty of tape from the pool of players in the USFL.

The league is set to play 10 weeks of regular-season football and have two weeks for the playoffs. The championship is set for July 3.

The Michigan Panthers play the New Jersey Generals on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on USA. On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Maulers take on the Philadelphia Stars at Noon ET on FOX while the Birmingham Stallions take on the Houston Gamblers at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

The week will wrap up with the New Orleans Breakers playing the Tampa Bay Bandits at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.