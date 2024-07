The United States' first gold medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics went to the 4x100-meter men's freestyle relay team in a thrilling race.

When Caeleb Dressel, the anchor leg of the four-man team, touched the wall, the United States posted a final time of 3:09.28, beating out their Australian rivals by more than a full second.

Australia earned silver with a time of 3:10.05, while Italy edged out China for bronze at 3:10.70.

This is a developing story. More to come.