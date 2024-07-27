Katie Ledecky warms up Olympic journey with first US swimming medal

United States women's swimming star Katie Ledecky was unable to secure gold in her first Olympic final, but she still landed on the podium.

Ledecky earned a bronze medal, her first medal of these Olympic Games, as she finished the 400-meter women's freestyle in third place with a time of 4:00.86, which is well behind her own Olympic record of 3:56.46 she set in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Ledecky collected her first bronze and 11th Olympic medal total with this finish.

Instead of chasing her own record, Ledecky was trying to catch Australia’s Ariarne Titmus – the world record holder in the 400-meter freestyle at 3:55.38, which she set in 2023 – the entire race.

Titmus earned her first gold medal in the pool at these Olympics, and fifth total medal of her career at the Games after posting a 3:57.49 final time. She defends her Olympic gold medal she secured in this event in Tokyo.

It was more than two seconds behind her world record pace, but she managed to stave off Canada’s Summer McIntosh, who kicked into an extra gear in the final 50 meters.

Titmus was well behind her world record pace, but she still had steady speed as she eyed the final wall for gold. McIntosh made a tremendous effort but finished with a time of 3:58.37 to earn herself a silver medal.

McIntosh’s efforts earned Canada its first medal of Paris 2024, and she might not be done, as the world record holder in the 400-meter individual medley will continue competing in these Games.

For Ledecky, this is just the start to her Olympic trip here in Paris, as the 27-year-old still has three more events to race in.

Ledecky is set for the 800-meter freestyle, the 1500-meter freestyle and the 4x200-meter free relay with her fellow United States teammates.

Already considered one of the greatest swimmers of all-time, Ledecky is trying to boost her resume here in Paris, and she's doing so with another Olympic medal.

She'll aim for gold in the 800-meter, the next event on her list.

