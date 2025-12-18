Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boxing

Undefeated boxing champion abruptly retires at 38

Terence Crawford dropped the gloves earlier this week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terence Crawford unlaced his gloves and called it a career on Tuesday.

Boxing’s top pound-for-pound fighter and the only male boxer to capture three unified division titles in the sport decided to walk away from the sport at 38 years old. He finished his career with a 42-0 record with 31 knockouts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Terence Crawford at a Raiders game

Terence Crawford walks the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Every fighter knows this moment would come," he said in a video announcing his retirement. "You just never know when."

Crawford came off of a unanimous decision victory over Canelo Alvarez in September to win the super middleweight championship.

He turned pro in 2008 and won titles in four different weight classes – lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight. He moved up two weight divisions for the fight against Alvarez.

Earlier this month, Crawford was stripped of the World Boxing Council super middleweight title for allegedly failing to pay sanctioning fees for his last two fighst. Crawford ripped the organization after the title was taken away.

Terence Crawford fights Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez (black/gold trunks) and Terence Crawford (black/red trunks) box during their super middleweight title bout at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. (Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images)

JAKE PAUL HAS CRITICS 'WHERE I WANT THEM' AHEAD OF ANTHONY JOSHUA FIGHT: 'GOD IS ON MY SIDE'

Now, Crawford has decided to step away altogether.

"This sport gave me everything," Crawford said. "I fought for my family. I fought for the city. I fought for the kid I used to be, the one who had nothing but a dream and a pair of gloves, and I did it all my way.

"I've made peace with what's next. It's time."

Should Crawford choose to step back into the ring, Jake Paul will be waiting to guide him in between the ropes.

Paul, who is set to fight Anthony Joshua on Saturday night, didn’t believe Crawford was 100% retired from the sport.

Terence Crawford speaks to reporters

Terence Crawford speaks to the media during a press conference following his undisputed super middleweight title fight where he defeated Canelo Alvarez (at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Harry How/Getty Images for Netflix)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He'd have to get in line," Paul told reporters, via MMA Junkie. "Canelo, Crawford, all of these guys can just take a ticket, and we'll see who I want to fight. He's not retired, bro. You guys have seen this millions of times in boxing. He's not retired, but he's got everyone talking about him now because of that, so smart play by Terence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue