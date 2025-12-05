Terence Crawford rips WBC after being stripped of boxing title for allegedly failing to pay sanctioning fees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terence Crawford sounded off on the World Boxing Council (WBC) after the organization stripped his undisputed super-middleweight world title over his failure to pay sanctioning fees for his last two fights.

The undefeated American boxer earned the title after defeating Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision in September. The fight was sanctioned by all four of the major sanctioning bodies, including the World Boxing Association (WBA), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO), qualifying the fight as an undisputed title bout.

But on Wednesday, the WBC stripped Crawford of his belt. The sanctioning body claimed that it had modified its fee to 0.6% from the standard 3%. It also claimed that Crawford had allegedly earned $50 million for the fight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The WBC claimed Crawford had also failed to pay a previous fee for his fight against Israil Madrimov in August 2024.

"The WBC sent multiple communications to Champion Crawford, his manager, and his legal counsel. Very unfortunately, the WBC did not receive an acknowledgment of receipt nor any response to any of those communications," the statement read.

"The WBC had no choice but to act, considering Champion Crawford had received ample notification and multiple opportunities to address and resolve the situation."

JAKE PAUL HAS CRITICS 'WHERE I WANT THEM' AHEAD OF ANTHONY JOSHUA FIGHT: 'GOD IS ON MY SIDE'

But in a fiery and profanity-laced tirade shared on Instagram, Crawford fired back at allegations about how much he had earned in the fight against Alvarez and even accused WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman of favoritism.

"I got something to say. I got a lot to say," he began. "I see Mauricio got a lot to say about me not paying him $300,000, plus $100,000-something for sanction fees, right? … like, who the f--- you think I am? Boy, you better slap your f---ing self. I ain’t paying your a-- s---. F--- you talking about?

"You can take the f---ing belt! It’s a trophy anyway," he continued in the lengthy rant.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The WBC has reportedly ordered a fight between Britain's Hamzah Sheeraz and Christian Mbilli for the now-vacant title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.