UFC legend Chuck Liddell arrested on domestic violence charge in Los Angeles, police say

'The Iceman' appears to be in hot water

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
UFC legend Chuck Liddell was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday after an alleged domestic violence incident at his home, police said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said they received a call from Liddell’s home in the Hidden Hills area of the city early Monday morning, according to FOX 11. Authorities said responding officers determined Liddell and his wife had been involved in some kind of physical incident.

Mixed martial arts fighter Chuck Liddell (L) chats with Green Bay Packers' linebacker Clay Matthews after the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25, in the NFL's Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011.

Officials said his wife didn’t require medical treatment.

Liddell, 51, was charged with domestic battery and his bail was set at $20,000, according to the station. He was being held at the Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Station.

Chuck Liddell poses at the Celebrity Boxing Match between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter at Showboat Atlantic City on June 11, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"The Iceman" was one of the first major UFC stars in the company’s history. He was known for his battles with Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture and Vitor Belfort.

He headlined 13 UFC events during his career.

Referee Chuck Liddell during the celebrity boxing match at Showboat Atlantic City on June 11, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 

He last fought Ortiz in a comeback match against Ortiz in Inglewood, California, in one of Oscar De La Hoya’s promotion events. He lost via knockout. His last UFC match came against Rich Franklin in June 2010 at UFC 115 in Vancouver. He lost via knockout.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com