UFC legend Chuck Liddell arrested on domestic violence charge in Los Angeles, police say

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday after an alleged domestic violence incident at his home, police said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said they received a call from Liddell’s home in the Hidden Hills area of the city early Monday morning, according to FOX 11. Authorities said responding officers determined Liddell and his wife had been involved in some kind of physical incident.

Officials said his wife didn’t require medical treatment.

Liddell, 51, was charged with domestic battery and his bail was set at $20,000, according to the station. He was being held at the Lost Hill’s Sheriff’s Station.

"The Iceman" was one of the first major UFC stars in the company’s history. He was known for his battles with Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture and Vitor Belfort.

He headlined 13 UFC events during his career.

He last fought Ortiz in a comeback match against Ortiz in Inglewood, California, in one of Oscar De La Hoya’s promotion events. He lost via knockout. His last UFC match came against Rich Franklin in June 2010 at UFC 115 in Vancouver. He lost via knockout.