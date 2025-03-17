Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor shares cryptic post about 'important meeting' in Washington

President Donald Trump recently complimented the UFC fighter in a meeting with Ireland's prime minister

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
UFC fighter Conor McGregor appeared to be headed to Washington, D.C., early Monday for what he called "the most important meeting" regarding Ireland’s "future." 

The meeting falls on St. Patrick’s Day and comes just a week after the Irish fighter was complemented by President Donald Trump during a visit to the Oval Office by Ireland’s prime minister. 

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, right, presents President Donald Trump with a bowl of clover during a St. Patrick’s Day event in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, right, presents President Donald Trump with a bowl of clover during a St. Patrick’s Day event in the East Room of the White House on March 12, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

McGregor, 36, shared the cryptic post on his social media early Monday morning announcing his imminent arrival in Washington. 

"I land shortly in Washington for the most important meeting of my countries [sic] future. I am beyond ready," his post on X read. 

"THE WORLD WILL HEAR IRELANDS CALL."

McGregor did not say whether he was meeting with the president or if he would make an appearance at the White House. His post, however, did include the flag of Ireland and the United States. 

Conor McGregor at Knucklemania V

Conor McGregor takes part in a KnuckleMania V boxing news conference on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment. 

Just last week during an official visit with Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Trump spoke highly of the decorated UFC fighter. 

"I do happen to like your fighter. He's got the best tattoos I've ever seen… Conor's great," Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office. 

"Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters. You know why? Because they're tough people, they’re smart people, and they’re passionate people." 

Conor McGregor at the inauguration

UFC fighter Conor McGregor is seen during inauguration ceremonies in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, 2025. (Angelina Katsanis-Pool via Imagn Images)

The nature of McGregor’s remained a mystery Monday, but he has previously spoken about his desire to enter the political realm. 

In September, he teased a potential presidential run in Ireland, calling himself the "only logical choice." 

"As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it," he wrote in a post on X, in reference a branch of the Irish legislature. "So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!" 

"The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…"

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.