UFC star Conor McGregor shares cryptic post about 'important meeting' in Washington

UFC fighter Conor McGregor appeared to be headed to Washington, D.C., early Monday for what he called "the most important meeting" regarding Ireland’s "future."

The meeting falls on St. Patrick’s Day and comes just a week after the Irish fighter was complemented by President Donald Trump during a visit to the Oval Office by Ireland’s prime minister.

McGregor, 36, shared the cryptic post on his social media early Monday morning announcing his imminent arrival in Washington.

"I land shortly in Washington for the most important meeting of my countries [sic] future. I am beyond ready," his post on X read.

"THE WORLD WILL HEAR IRELANDS CALL."

McGregor did not say whether he was meeting with the president or if he would make an appearance at the White House. His post, however, did include the flag of Ireland and the United States.

Just last week during an official visit with Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Trump spoke highly of the decorated UFC fighter.

"I do happen to like your fighter. He's got the best tattoos I've ever seen… Conor's great," Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office.

"Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters. You know why? Because they're tough people, they’re smart people, and they’re passionate people."

The nature of McGregor’s remained a mystery Monday, but he has previously spoken about his desire to enter the political realm.

In September, he teased a potential presidential run in Ireland, calling himself the "only logical choice."

"As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it," he wrote in a post on X, in reference a branch of the Irish legislature. "So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!"

"The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…"