UFC cuts fighter after sportsbooks flag 'unusual' betting activity on his first-round loss

Another sports betting controversy has hit professional sports, this time in mixed martial arts.

The UFC has cut fighter Isaac Dulgarian on Monday, which comes two days after a first-round submission loss to Yadier del Valle at Fight Night in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

"Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events," the promotion told The New York Post in a statement. "Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. del Valle bout on Saturday, November 1. We take these allegations very seriously, and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport."

Unusual betting activity was flagged for Bulgarian’s fight. Dulgarian, who is now 7-2 in his professional UFC career, was a -250 favorite, but the line moved drastically to -154 leading up to the fight.

Multiple sportsbooks flagged the unusual activity and stopped taking any bets on it before the first-round bell rang. Caesars Sportsbook even offered refunds to anyone who bet on Dulgarian.

"Mobile customers with losing bets on the Dulgarian UFC fight will receive a cash credit within 24 hours (singles), or within 24 hours of the last leg being determine (Parlay/SGP/Super Parlay) should that bet have won without that leg included," Caesars Sportsbook posted on X.

DraftKings also told The Post it is "aware of potential concerns" about the fight.

"We are working with our integrity monitors and will provide updates to customers as they become available.

Dulgarian, 29, lost by submission, but commentators Daniel Cormier and Michael Chiesa were confused what was happening, as they called Del Valle’s finish "white belt stuff," believing it wasn’t the most complicated stuff.

Making Dulgarian’s situation more interesting are his comments about his belief that fighters should get a cut for bets on bouts.

"I said, ‘Don’t bet on me unless you’re paying me some percentage.’ I’m doing all the work, that’s how I feel about it," Dulgarian told MMA Junkie. "…If you’re betting on me, I want some of it."