Boxing
Tyson Fury serenades Las Vegas crowd after knockout win over Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury knocked Deontay Wilder out in the 11th round

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tyson Fury serenaded the Las Vegas fight crowd after knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to retain the WBC and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles on Saturday night.

Fury closed his post-fight interview with a version of Marc Cohn’s hit "Walking in Memphis." Fury changed the lyrics to say he was "walking in Vegas."

The "Gypsy King" was elated with the latest victory over Wilder to close out the trilogy with the fellow heavyweight boxer. Fury closed the bout out in the 11th round with another knockdown of the "Bronze Bomber." Wilder had been knocked down a few times earlier in the fight and couldn’t get up from the last one.

Tyson Fury, of England, arrives for a heavyweight championship boxing match against Deontay Wilder, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Fury started to come on strong in the last few rounds, though he was knocked down twice himself earlier in the fight.

Fury then landed a huge shot in the 10th round that caught Wilder and send him to the ground. The referee continued the fight and Fury smelled blood in the water and started pummeling. Wilder countered at the end of the round and looked like he was getting some momentum.

Tyson Fury, of England, hits Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. 

Wilder was taking more shots in the 11th round, including a nasty uppercut with 2 minutes left in the round. Fury then landed the final shot that sent Wilder down.

Wilder walked to the back and didn’t stick around for Fury’s singing.

The crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas got a serious heavyweight battle and it nearly went the entire night.

Tyson Fury, of England, celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Fury improved to 31-0 in his career. Wilder fell to 42-2.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com