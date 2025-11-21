Tyreek Hill praises Chiefs coach as a 'f---ing animal' after disagreeing with Trump on NFL kickoff rule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub reacted Thursday to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s new kickoff rule as the team prepares for its game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

Trump has been vocal about disliking the NFL’s kickoff rules, which were made permanent this year. The most recent criticism came when he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week, calling it "terrible."

"He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at," Toub said this week when asked about it by reporters. "He has no idea what’s going on with the kickoff rule. Take that for what it’s worth. And I hope he hears it."

The clip began to go viral on social media, and it caught the attention of Tyreek Hill, who "love[d]" what he saw.

"F---ing animal I love it," Hill posted to X on Friday.

Toub has been with the Chiefs as special teams coordinator since 2013, becoming an associate head coach in 2018. Hill suited up for the Chiefs from when he was drafted in 2016 through the 2021 season. He was a returner for the Chiefs early in his career before cementing himself as one of the game's best wide receivers.

Trump was on the ESPN show for a Veterans Day special and had more critiques of the rules.

"I think it’s so terrible. I think it’s so demeaning, and I think it hurts the game. It hurts the pageantry," Trump said. "I’ve told that to (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell, and I don’t think it’s any safer. I mean, you still have guys crashing into each other."

In September, the president called the dynamic kickoff rule "sissy football."

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit praised the new rule during "Thursday Night Football" this week after the Buffalo Bills' Ray Davis ran a kick back 97 yards for a touchdown. The NFL has said the dynamic kickoff system is safer and has produced more kickoff returns.

