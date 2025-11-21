Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill praises Chiefs coach as a 'f---ing animal' after disagreeing with Trump on NFL kickoff rule

Dave Toub said Trump 'doesn’t even know what he’s looking at'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub reacted Thursday to President Donald Trump’s criticism of the NFL’s new kickoff rule as the team prepares for its game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

Trump has been vocal about disliking the NFL’s kickoff rules, which were made permanent this year. The most recent criticism came when he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week, calling it "terrible."

Tyreek Hill and Dave Toub

Tyreek Hill listens to Dave Toub, special teams coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, during pregame warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 21, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"He doesn’t even know what he’s looking at," Toub said this week when asked about it by reporters. "He has no idea what’s going on with the kickoff rule. Take that for what it’s worth. And I hope he hears it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

The clip began to go viral on social media, and it caught the attention of Tyreek Hill, who "love[d]" what he saw.

"F---ing animal I love it," Hill posted to X on Friday.

Toub has been with the Chiefs as special teams coordinator since 2013, becoming an associate head coach in 2018. Hill suited up for the Chiefs from when he was drafted in 2016 through the 2021 season. He was a returner for the Chiefs early in his career before cementing himself as one of the game's best wide receivers.

Trump at game

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets in Latrobe, Pa., Oct. 20, 2024.  (Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)

SHILO SANDERS SUED BY LAW FIRM FOR NOT PAYING OVER $164,000 IN OWED PAYMENTS

Trump was on the ESPN show for a Veterans Day special and had more critiques of the rules.

"I think it’s so terrible. I think it’s so demeaning, and I think it hurts the game. It hurts the pageantry," Trump said. "I’ve told that to (NFL Commissioner) Roger Goodell, and I don’t think it’s any safer. I mean, you still have guys crashing into each other."

In September, the president called the dynamic kickoff rule "sissy football."

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit praised the new rule during "Thursday Night Football" this week after the Buffalo Bills' Ray Davis ran a kick back 97 yards for a touchdown. The NFL has said the dynamic kickoff system is safer and has produced more kickoff returns.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter

Close modal

Continue