Turning Point USA calls for NBA employee to be fired for crude remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination

Turning Point USA is calling for the NBA to fire an employee who posted crude remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination on social media.

Kirk founded TPUSA, a nonprofit organization that focuses on conservative values in high schools and colleges, in 2012. He was shot and killed at Utah Valley University while debating at a campus event on Sept. 10.

An NBA employee was suspended two weeks without pay for "violating multiple NBA policies" following crude posts about Kirk's assassination, but TPUSA wants more.

"The opinion of this team, and that of any decent American, is that if someone is morally depraved enough to celebrate the coldblooded assassination of an innocent husband and father, let alone an American hero like Charlie, then they deserve to be immediately fired," a TPUSA spokesperson said to OutKick, which first reported on the employee's social media posts.

"It’s an instant black eye to any employer who refuses to take action. This shouldn’t be newsworthy or exceptional. We hope the NBA doesn’t stop at suspension but goes the full distance and fires this individual, as they well deserve."

The employee called Kirk a "terrible person" and a "s---hole" in an Instagram story.

In a post the employee shared that asked what Kirk's "legacy" was, the employee wrote that Kirk did not have one.

"Did absolutely nothing healthy for the world except spew dangerous rhetoric… There is no legacy," the post read.

"Oh I also forgot to include ‘thoughts and prayers.’ LMAO," another post read.

It is unclear when the suspension was handed down or what policies were broken. The NBA has not responded to an email from Fox News Digital about those details.

Kirk would have turned 32 on Tuesday. That same day, President Donald Trump awarded him with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom Tuesday in a ceremony that Kirk's widow, Erika, attended.

Kirk's "Turning Point USA" announced earlier this month that it would host its own halftime show for the Super Bowl in San Francisco, shortly after the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would perform at Levi's Stadium.