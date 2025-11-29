Trump sinks impressive chip shot in viral video after latest Biden golf jab: 'Winning is always nice!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has been vocal this week about his 38 golf club championships, and he showcased why that may be on social media.

The 47th president was spotted on the golf course with LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and Fox News' Bret Baier in a video posted to Truth Social, where he had a short chip off a green he was lining up.

As the caddie pulled the pin out of the hole, Trump stepped into his chip after some rehearsed swings, and though it did not leave the ground, the ball’s trajectory was true.

"One time!" a fellow golfer said as Trump and the rest of those on the green watched the ball find its home at the bottom of the cup.

Trump walked away smiling after the nifty chip, presumably feeling good on his way to the next hole.

"Winning is always nice!" Trump captioned his Truth Social post.

Trump posted the clip after yet another poke at former President Joe Biden’s golf game on Thanksgiving as he was talking to United States military members over a video call.

One of the petty officers on the call with Trump at the White House asked the 47th president what his "true golf handicap" was.

"Are you and President Biden going to play that golf match?" the petty officer asked.

For context, Trump initially took shots at Biden’s golf game during their June 27, 2024, presidential debate in Atlanta. A couple of weeks later, Trump challenged Biden to a golf match, saying he would give $1 million to charity if he were to lose.

Trump’s response to the petty officer was one of confidence, saying he would "love" to face off against Biden on the links.

"I mean, I’ve invited him, but he doesn’t want to show up," Trump said.

"You have a lot of people talk, but they can’t play like Biden. Biden can’t hit a ball 30 yards. I’m telling you, I looked at his swing. He cannot hit a ball 30 yards," Trump said. "He said he was a six handicapper. That was the only thing that made me angry. During the debate with him, he said he was a six. I said, ‘You’re not a six.’ And he said, ‘Well, I’m an eight.’ I said, ‘That was quick. I picked up two.’ But he’s not 100. He’s not 100. But it’s a great game, and I hope you guys get to play a little bit of it."

Trump added that he knew "a lot about golf" and ran through his career résumé on the course.

"I’ve won 38 club championships, and I don’t get to practice much. I won one last year. I won a club championship at a big club, beating a 27-year-old kid. I said, you know, I’m decades older than you, but I said, ‘The fairway doesn’t know how old you are as you walk up the middle, and he’s in the rough.’ I’ve been a good golfer over the years."

Trump added that he is a "very low handicap," though he did not give a definitive number.

"I guess I’m very — I got to be right around scratch or better. I beat a plus-three. That’s three better, three below par. If you look at it, for those that don’t know, in the finals of the club championship last year, with all I was going through and with no practice. So, I’m a good golfer," he said.

