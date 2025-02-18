Trump poses for picture with Bills players at golf course

Several Buffalo Bills players were seen posing with President Donald Trump on a golf course on Monday as they got their offseason started on the right foot.

Spencer Brown, Dalton Kincaid, Sam Martin, Ryan Van Demark and Tommy Doyle were all seen with the president at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach. Brown posted the photo of his teammates with the president on his Instagram.

"45-47," he wrote.

Doyle was seen wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, which has been Trump’s tagline during his pursuits of the presidency in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

"Met the president on Presidents' Day," Doyle wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Trump garnered support from some NFL players during the 2024 season, including San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa.

Bosa was seen wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat after a game and even did Trump’s dance as a sack celebration.

"I think you know the answer to that question," Bosa said in November about what inspired him to do the move, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun."

Trump was at Super Bowl LIX to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. He picked the Chiefs to win the game, but it was the Eagles who eventually came out on top.

The president was also at the Daytona 500 and could complete the sporting trifecta should he show up at the 4 Nations Face-Off final in Boston later this week.