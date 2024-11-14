Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Nick Bosa admits Trump was inspiration for celebration dance, says teammates wanted him to do it

Bosa sacked Baker Mayfield

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Nick Bosa should take Trump support to next level, ex-MLB star says Video

Nick Bosa should take Trump support to next level, ex-MLB star says

Ex-MLB catcher Jonathan Lucroy talks to "OutKick the Morning" about Nick Bosa's support for President-elect Donald Trump.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa admitted he drew inspiration from President-elect Donald Trump with his sack celebration dance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bosa sacked Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter on 4th-and-23. It led to a punt as San Francisco won the game, 23-20.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nick Bosa and Fred Warner

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates with Fred Warner (54) after he sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) (not pictured) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.  (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

On Wednesday, he was asked what the inspiration for the groove was.

"I think you know the answer to that question," Bosa said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner said he walked up on Bosa and the dance seemed "like a fun thing to do" so he joined in.

Trump appeared to take notice and praised Bosa in a post on Truth Social.

"NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER," Trump wrote on the social media platform.

Nick Bosa with his teammates

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) celebrates after he sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) (not pictured) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

BOSTON RADIO HOST RIPS BILL BELICHICK AFTER PATRIOTS' WIN OVER BEARS: 'HE IS SUCH A D---'.

Bosa has made his support for the president-elect known over the last two weeks. He flashed a Make America Great Again hat after the 49ers trounced the Dallas Cowboys during a Sunday night game.

He was reportedly fined over the stunt, but he said before the Bucs game last week that he expected his wallet to get hit because of it.

"It was well worth it," he told reporters. "I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got."

Nick Bosa looks on

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bosa has 5.5 sacks, 32 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in nine games this season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.