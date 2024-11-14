49ers' Nick Bosa admits Trump was inspiration for celebration dance, says teammates wanted him to do it

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa admitted he drew inspiration from President-elect Donald Trump with his sack celebration dance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bosa sacked Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter on 4th-and-23. It led to a punt as San Francisco won the game, 23-20.

On Wednesday, he was asked what the inspiration for the groove was.

"I think you know the answer to that question," Bosa said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner said he walked up on Bosa and the dance seemed "like a fun thing to do" so he joined in.

Trump appeared to take notice and praised Bosa in a post on Truth Social.

"NICK BOSA IS A GREAT PLAYER," Trump wrote on the social media platform.

Bosa has made his support for the president-elect known over the last two weeks. He flashed a Make America Great Again hat after the 49ers trounced the Dallas Cowboys during a Sunday night game.

He was reportedly fined over the stunt, but he said before the Bucs game last week that he expected his wallet to get hit because of it.

"It was well worth it," he told reporters. "I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got."

Bosa has 5.5 sacks, 32 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception in nine games this season.