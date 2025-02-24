Potential No 1 overall pick skipping NFL Combine workouts due to injury

Penn State’s Abdul Carter, who many experts believe will be gone in the first five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not be working out at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week due to a shoulder injury.

Carter will be participating in the league’s physical exams and interviews with teams in Indianapolis.

Carter’s shoulder injury is nothing new, as he played through it in the team’s Orange Bowl loss to Notre Dame. He did, however, get cleared to start training again recently.

Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN his client intends on being available for his Nittany Lions Pro Day.

"We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State, and he will perform at a very high level," Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Rosenhaus will also send a letter to all 32 NFL teams from Dr. Dan Cooper, who said Carter has been cleared to resume training, per ESPN.

Carter isn’t the only top prospect not participating in workouts at the combine, as running back Ashton Jeanty and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, both considered first-round talents, will do the same as Carter.

For many prospect experts, Carter is the best defensive end in this year’s draft and arguably the best defensive player available.

He recorded 24 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended for the Nittany Lions in a season in which they made the College Football Playoff. Carter was crucial in Penn State winning the Big Ten title as well as their CFP run until the Fighting Irish stopped them.

Mock drafts from various outlets have Carter as high as first and second overall, while others have him as low as No. 7.

