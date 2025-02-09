Chiefs' Chris Jones explains emotional burst of tears during national anthem

If there’s one safe bet anyone can make before Super Bowl LIX, it’s that the players and coaches’ emotions will be running high from the time they get up in the morning through the game.

Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones is not one to hide his tears as "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played before the game. He’s been seen letting his tears stream down his face before the game starts – whether it’s in the playoffs or during the regular season.

He explained to reporters during the week why he cries.

"Quick story. I was watching the movie ‘300.’ One of my favorite movies, you know? Right before they go into battle, you have some like, crying, because they’re so mad. They’re going to war," he said. "In a sense of playing football, I actually go into that mindframe, like, I might not make it home tonight – knowing I’m going to make it home, but knowing I’m going to war. It’s going to get bloody. It’s going to get physical. I might not make it out. I might make it out.

"So in the midst of the national anthem, I have to put myself in that mindframe."

Jones’ emotions were first put in the national spotlight before the Chiefs played the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship during the 2018-19 season. The Patriots won that game.

Since then, the broadcast cameras have found Jones letting it loose in the sidelines.

"I'm also retracing and going over all the obstacles it took me to get here, in a sense. Thinking about that, all that manifesting," Jones added. "Tears start rolling because I'm so angry. I'm going through so many emotions. Anything (negative) somebody said like, three weeks ago, I'm remembering. I'm just full of emotions."

Jones is one of the fiercest defenders Kansas City has on its defensive front.

The six-time Pro Bowler had five sacks and 37 tackles in 15 games this season. He has a sack and five tackles in the playoffs this year. He has 3.5 sacks in 21 playoff games in his career.

Jones will look to give Eagles fans something to cry about on Sunday.

Game coverage begins on FOX at 1 p.m. ET with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.