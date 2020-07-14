Trump fumbles endorsement for Tommy Tuberville after calling Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘Lou’

President Trump might have a hard time winning over Alabama fans after this blunder.

During a conference call before Tuesday’s special election for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, Trump endorsed candidate and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville by highlighting his success over the Crimson Tide.

FORMER WASHINGTON PLAYERS SPEAK OUT ON NAME CHANGE: ‘I’LL ALWAYS CALL THEM THE WASHINGTON REDSKINS’

“Really successful coach,” the president said of Tuberville, according to AL.com. “Beat Alabama, like six in a row, but we won’t even mention that.”

Trump continued to say that it was Tuberville’s success that led the University of Alabama to hire one of the greatest coaches in college football history, Nick Saban. The only problem was he mixed up the names.

“… because of that, maybe we got ‘em Lou Saban. ... And he’s great, Lou Saban, what a great job he’s done.”

SAINTS’ MALCOLM JENKINS CALLS DESEAN JACKSON’S ANTI-SEMITIC POSTS ‘A DISTRACTION’

Lou Saban was a longtime college coach who also spent 16 years in the NFL coaching the Boston Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos between 1960 and 1976 but his record was nowhere near that of Alabama’s Nick Saban.

According to Yahoo Sports, Lou Saban had a college coaching record of 94-99-4 and an NFL coaching record that was not too far off: 95-97-7. Nick Saban, by comparison, has a record of 248-65-1.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hopefully, the president’s mishap hasn’t turned off too many Alabama fans from choosing his candidate as Tuesday’s election will determine which Republican nominee will face off against Democrat Sen. Doug Jones this November.