Hornets apologize for taking back video game console after giving it to young fan during an ‘on-court skit’

The Charlotte Hornets may have misunderstood the purpose of the season of giving.

The team came under fire this week after someone on social media claimed a young fan involved with an on-court skit during Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers was tricked out of receiving a new video game console.

Toward the end of the second quarter, the fan’s letter to Santa was read at the arena. In it, he asked for a PS5. In the video shared online, the team’s mascot can be seen handing over a bag containing the gift.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The elated fan walked off the court with his gift. But, behind the scenes, the team reportedly took the gift back. According to a post online, the PS5 was taken away, and the young fan was instead given a jersey.

The post made its rounds on social media Tuesday, and the Hornets issued an apology.

"During last night's game there was an on-court skit that missed the mark. The skit included bad decision making and poor communication. Simply put, we turned the ball over, and we apologize," the statement, via WCNC, said.

JOEL EMBIID'S SINUS FRACTURE 'NOT NEARLY AS SEVERE' AS PREVIOUS FACIAL INJURIES

"We have reached out to the family and are committed to not only making it right but to exceeding expectations."

The Hornets added that the fan will receive the video game console and a "VIP experience" at another game.

"Our goal is and will remain to elevate the guest experience for every person that enters Spectrum Center and to show our fans how much we appreciate their relentless support."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next home game for the Hornets will be Monday, Dec. 23, when they host the Houston Rockets.