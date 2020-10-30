Trevor Lawrence dealing with coronavirus: When can the Clemson QB return to the field?

Trevor Lawrence will not play for Clemson when the Tigers take on Boston College on Saturday.

Lawrence tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced. It will keep him out of the game against the Eagles, allowing a younger quarterback to take the reins.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Lawrence released statements on the positive test.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Lawrence added: “I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I’m following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC. The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love. I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity [to] rejoin the team. God bless and Go Tigers!”

But how long will Lawrence be out for?

The quarterback will need to be in isolation for 10 days, which will take him right up to game time for Clemson’s highly anticipated matchup against Notre Dame.

It’s still possible that Lawrence will make the game. The ACC doesn’t have a test-out option like the SEC did with Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Lawrence’s first day on the mend was Wednesday, as ESPN explained. That will count as the first day in the 10-day period. Word of his positive test didn’t trickle out until Thursday night. ESPN reported that it was possible Lawrence started to experience symptoms earlier, which could move up his eligibility date.

The Heisman front-runner has been the main guy for Clemson since he stepped in for Kelly Bryant in 2018. He has 1,833 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes, two interceptions and eight sacks this season. Clemson is 6-0.

Since Lawrence took over as Clemson’s quarterback in the middle of his freshman season, the Tigers have only lost once. He led the team to a national championship during the 2017 season. It culminated with a 44-16 beatdown of Alabama for the title.