Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Travis Kelce loses bet to Patrick Mahomes – what are the terms?

It is not the first time Kelce has lost a wager like this

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
What is key to the Chiefs' undefeated record despite key injuries? | The Herd Video

What is key to the Chiefs' undefeated record despite key injuries? | The Herd

FOX Sports' Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd to break down how the Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated despite losing key players.

Travis Kelce gambled on his own team and lost. 

The star NFL tight end had a wager with his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, when their respective college teams met Saturday, according to "NFL on CBS" broadcaster Jim Nantz. Texas Tech, where Mahomes played from 2014-16, defeated Cincinnati, where Kelce played from 2006-10. 

"[Kelce] and Mahomes, they have such a friendship and chemistry," Nantz said during the broadcast of the Chiefs' 17-10 win over the Chargers Sunday. "They came in together to meet with us last night.

"They were all excited about going back Saturday evening and watching their two alma maters square off, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, which ended up being an unbelievable game, won by Texas Tech, 44-41. The Bearcats missed a 50-yard field goal — last play the game. Of course, they had a little side wager."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes throws

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

According to Nantz, if Cincinnati won, Mahomes would have to wear a Cincinnati jersey and the head of its mascot to his next team press conference. But since Texas Tech won, Kelce now has to wear a Red Raiders jersey and a mascot head during the next episode of his podcast, "New Heights," with his brother, Jason Kelce. 

It won't be the first time Kelce has had to wear a mascot head for the public to see after losing a bet. In October last season, Kelce lost a bet with Chiefs Vice President of Communications Brad Gee. Kelce bet on Cincinnati to beat Gee's Illinois State Univeristy in their meeting last year. ISU won 30-10. 

Travis Kelce makes a catch

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Sept. 29, 2024. (Jayne Kamin/Oncea-Imagn Images)

So, Kelce entered the team's press conference the following week wearing the head of ISU's mascot, Reggie Redbird. 

SEAHAWKS' KENNETH WALKER III SOMERSAULTS TO 1ST DOWN IN INCREDIBLE DISPLAY OF ATHLETICISM VS LIONS

Mahomes and Kelce can afford to have some fun right now even though they are playing below standard, statistically, this season. 

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce look before a game

Travis Kelce, left, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Despite subpar passing numbers by Mahomes and receiving numbers by Kelce, the Chiefs are off to the best start in the league as the last 4-0 team in the AFC. Kansas City is looking to becoe the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls this year. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.