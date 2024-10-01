Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown fires off wild post on Travis Kelce, sideswipes Taylor Swift

Kelce was coming off the best game of his 2024 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former NFL star Antonio Brown drew backlash on social media this week over his post about Travis Kelce, which sideswiped pop star Taylor Swift in the process.

Brown was apparently keen on the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers, in which Kelce led the team with seven catches for 89 yards and set the team’s all-time record for receptions. The Chiefs won the game 17-10.

Antonio Brown on the sideline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Nov. 8, 2020. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The former wide receiver, who walked off the field while his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing the New York Jets, decided to fire off a wild post on X.

"Travis Kelce needs some black p----," he wrote. "Bro Washed."

It did not appear to go over well with the NFL world.

"Guy who spends Sundays on Twitter calls guy that is one year older than him and that is still playing ‘washed’? OK. That checks out.," one person wrote on X.

Another person called Brown a "f---in weirdo," while another added, "Yeah the CTE winning."

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 29, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Brown has a history of saying outlandish things on X for engagement.

He took a dig at Swift back in September over Brittany Mahomes’ apparent support for former President Donald Trump, while the pop star endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Brown also made a crude innuendo about Caitlin Clark back in May – weeks after the current WNBA star blocked him on social media.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cheer

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce cheer as they watch play between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Taylor Fritz of the United States during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Neither Kelce nor Swift have responded to Brown’s trolling. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player appeared to double down on Tuesday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.