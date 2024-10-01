Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown fires off wild post on Travis Kelce, sideswipes Taylor Swift

Former NFL star Antonio Brown drew backlash on social media this week over his post about Travis Kelce, which sideswiped pop star Taylor Swift in the process.

Brown was apparently keen on the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers, in which Kelce led the team with seven catches for 89 yards and set the team’s all-time record for receptions. The Chiefs won the game 17-10.

The former wide receiver, who walked off the field while his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing the New York Jets, decided to fire off a wild post on X.

"Travis Kelce needs some black p----," he wrote. "Bro Washed."

It did not appear to go over well with the NFL world.

"Guy who spends Sundays on Twitter calls guy that is one year older than him and that is still playing ‘washed’? OK. That checks out.," one person wrote on X.

Another person called Brown a "f---in weirdo," while another added, "Yeah the CTE winning."

Brown has a history of saying outlandish things on X for engagement.

He took a dig at Swift back in September over Brittany Mahomes’ apparent support for former President Donald Trump, while the pop star endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Brown also made a crude innuendo about Caitlin Clark back in May – weeks after the current WNBA star blocked him on social media.

Neither Kelce nor Swift have responded to Brown’s trolling. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player appeared to double down on Tuesday.