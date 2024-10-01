Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III somersaults to 1st down in incredible display of athleticism vs Lions

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III may have made the most acrobatic play of the season on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

Walker received a pass near the first-down marker from quarterback Geno Smith early in the second quarter. Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone wrapped up Walker and was trying to make the tackle on the big running back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anzalone appeared to have dragged Walker down, but he landed on the defender’s legs. Walker popped back up and continued to churn toward the first-down marker. Just as it appeared Anzalone finally got him down, Walker put his head down and did a somersault flip and got the first down.

"I've never seen a play like that ever in my life," Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins said after the game, via team’s website. "So hats off to Kenneth. He continues to fight when he's out there. He's not going down easy. And I thought the offense played great tonight."

Seahawks head coach Michael Macdonald also cheered on Walker.

TITANS PICK UP 1ST WIN OF SEASON IN UGLY ROMP AGAINST DOLPHINS

"I mean talk about one of the guys that's going to fight to the bitter end," Macdonald said. "This guy is tough as nails. I mean the play's not over. I mean it's just like he can, plays are designed to go in certain gaps and with him it just could go anywhere.

"And he runs extremely hard, plays hard, he cares. We're going to be leaning on him moving forward. So it's good to have him back."

It was one of the most acrobatic plays of the season. Unfortunately, the Seahawks fell short of the victory against the Lions, 42-29.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walker had an incredible game. He ran for 80 yards on 12 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns. He made his return to the field after missing two games. He scored a touchdown in a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1.