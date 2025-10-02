Travis Kelce scolds A.J. Brown for venting frustrations online during Eagles' undefeated start

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown has just one touchdown reception through the first four games of the season. Despite Brown's underwhelming personal statistics, the Eagles enter Week 5 as one of only two unbeaten NFL teams.

Brown has appeared frustrated with his limited role in the offense. His apparent displeasure seemed to reach a tipping point after he finished the Eagles' Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with only seven receiving yards on two catches.

Brown then shared a thinly veiled message on social media, writing, "If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce took issue with the method Brown used to express his irritation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You’re 4-0, boss. Come on, man," Kelce said during the latest edition of the "New Heights" podcast.

Co-host and former Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce countered his brother's stance.

"I don’t think that it’s unfathomable that a player of A.J. Brown’s caliber — I think that he should be upset that he’s not being utilized in this offense," Jason, who played alongside Brown for two seasons, noted.

BRONCOS' SEAN PAYTON CALLS TUSH PUSH 'SAFEST PLAY IN FOOTBALL' AS HIS TEAM PREPARES TO FACE IT

"I think that is a normal feeling, and I think he should feel comfortable explicitly saying that to the players and coaches within that locker room. I do. I don’t think that’s a d--- move, a selfish move. A.J. knows the level of player he is and what he can do to offenses."

The retired lineman later conceded, "Are there better ways to do this than by tweeting it out? Potentially."

"To each his own," Travis responded.

The Chiefs tight end then acknowledged Brown's apparent frustration, before explaining how he would handle things if he were in a similar situation.

"It’s frustrating for A.J. right now, clearly, because he’s going to social media to let everybody know how frustrated he is," Travis said. "It’s also really hard for me to get mad when we’re winning. I don’t find that energy or that feeling in me if we’re winning, if we’re having success, if we’re putting up points, if we’re winning football games.

"I can’t say that I’ve never gotten frustrated and lashed out and done something to let everyone know this is how I feel about it. We all love the f---ing game. We all want to win, and we all want to have fun doing it."

On Wednesday, Brown spoke to the media and addressed his viral post. The three-time Pro Bowler took accountability for letting his emotions overflow.

"Obviously, Sunday after the game, I let my frustrations boil over," Brown said. "I didn’t speak to the media. I had the chance to correct my frustrations, and I continued to let them boil over. That’s on me, and I take full accountability for that.

"My message on Twitter wasn’t directed at anyone in the building. Not my coach, not my quarterback, the GM, nobody. That’s why I take full accountability. I have open communication with all my coaches and my quarterback as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni downplayed any concerns Brown had a desire to play for another team.

"I question nothing about his desire to play great football, his desire to be a good teammate, his desire to be here," Sirianni said Monday.

Brown hauled in five catches for 27 yards in a Week 2 matchup with the Chiefs. He was targeted just once in the Eagles season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles rewarded Brown with a three-year contract extension ahead of the 2024 season. The unbeaten Eagles host the Denver Broncos Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.