Arnold Schwarzenegger gives Jason Kelce weight loss tips following NFL retirement

Jason Kelce got fitness advice from one of the best.

On the April 3 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce welcomed Arnold Schwarzenegger as a guest.

In the podcast, Jason and Travis got fitness tips from the man considered one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time.

When asked what the key is to building up your body, Schwarzenegger highlighted the importance of building the basics first, before getting into the finer details.

"I did all the basic lifts — bent over rowing, the squats, the bench press, the incline press, all of those things that were very, very important to build the basics of the body," the "Terminator" actor shared.

"Then, when that is done, and you have deltoids. And you have pectoral muscles. And you have a huge chest and lats and the back. Now you go and start chiseling away because now it's about the perfection."

The former California governor also spoke on the nutritional aspect of fitness and how the same regimen isn’t going to work for everyone.

"Also knowing the nutritional part because you got to realize that the body needs protein. It needs carbohydrates. It needs fats. But what is the balance?," Schwarzenegger said.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Jason couldn’t pass up the opportunity to ask the fitness legend for advice about his own weight loss goals after Kelce retired from the NFL.

"I'm in the process right now, I'm retired. I’ve played my whole career at 295. I'm trying to get down to 250, 260," Jason explained to Schwarzenegger. "My goal is two pounds every week, lose it. I want to lose it, but maintain my muscle mass. I'm trying to monitor my protein, my carbs, my fats and make sure that I'm hitting at least one pound per body weight."

"The most important thing is that you slowly decrease the body fat and increase the body muscles. You just switch. It doesn't just have to do with the weight," Schwarzenegger explained to Jason.

"You want to slowly decrease the fat and increase the muscle mass. That is the key thing," the "Predator" actor advised. "So, with the exercising, and with the machines and the weights and all of that stuff, you should be able to do that very easily. I know that you have lifted some serious weights.

"You don’t have to lift heavy. That’s the key thing. Because, remember, at a certain age, you start getting into this wear and tear of the joints," Schwarzenegger noted.

"It’s unnecessary because you’re not competing. So, it's unnecessary to go and try to outdo the lifting and all that stuff. I’d rather see you doing 12-15 reps an exercise and doing it as strict as possible and to do many, many reps and many sets and to do it the right way and to gain the muscle size rather than just torture yourself and have injuries and all that."

About a month ago, Jason announced his retirement from the NFL with an emotional farewell speech. He spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.