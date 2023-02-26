Expand / Collapse search
Published

Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul by split decision in thrilling boxing match

Fury said that he would '100 percent' return for a rematch, which Paul has the ability to pursue

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tommy Fury handed Jake Paul his first career boxing loss winning by split decision after eight rounds in Saudi Arabia. 

Judges scored the fight 75-74 Paul, 76-73 Fury, 76-73 Fury. 

Fury, who remains undefeated at 9-0 with four career knockouts, was the first true boxer that Paul has faced to this point. 

Paul, who is now 6-1 with four knockouts, has a rematch clause in their contract that he can pursue if he would like. Fury said he would "100 percent" return to the ring to face him if he chooses to do so. 

…more to come…

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.