Tom Brady trolls Peyton Manning golf skills on twitter: 'He’s had much more practice these past few years'

Tom Brady seems to enjoy poking fun at the Manning brothers.

On Friday, the New England Patriot’s quarterback replied to a tweet critiquing two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning for his golf skills this weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

TOM BRADY CONGRATULATES ELI MANNING ON RETIREMENT, ADDING ‘WISH YOU HADN’T WON ANY SUPER BOWLS’

“Brady would have sunk this,” the Barstool Sports’ account tweeted with a video of Manning, 43, missing the hole by a few feet.

Brady, 42, offered a dig of his own, masked as a compliment.

“Not true. Peyton is the better golfer right now. He’s had much more practice these past few years,” he said of his retired rival.

Manning retired in 2016 after 18 seasons in the NFL, most of which he spent with the Indianapolis Colts where he won his first Super Bowl. He went on to play for the Denver Broncos for four seasons and won a his second championship title.

Brady, who is set to enter free agency in March, took to Twitter last month to troll Manning’s younger brother, Eli Manning, with whom he shares an even greater rivalry.

“Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli!,” Brady’s tweet read. “Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls.”

Manning and the New York Giants bested Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, making Manning one of only five players to be named Super Bowl MVP twice.

Eli Manning retired after a disappointing 4-12 season, playing only four regular-season games. But his career stats of 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdown passes, and 4,895 completions are part of his legacy.