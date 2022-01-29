Tom Brady retirement: NFL world reacts to the QB's reported decision to walk away

Tom Brady’s reported decision to retire from the NFL sent shockwaves through the league Saturday.

According to ESPN, Brady, 44, has decided to retire following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

After the loss, the quarterback was immediately met with questions about his future. He initially said he was in "no rush" to make a decision, but with the Buccaneers about to enter the offseason, that decision was looming.

The news stunned the NFL world.

Julian Edelman, Brady's former New England teammate, led the reaction on Twitter.

The superstar quarterback will walk away as the all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He ranks second in fourth quarter comebacks with 42 – one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Brady’s accolades are astounding.

Not only does Brady personally have more Super Bowl rings than every franchise in the NFL, he was also a Super Bowl MVP five times. He added 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

Brady is one of the greatest to ever put on a uniform, and his call to Canton is right around the corner.