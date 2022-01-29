Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady
Published

Tom Brady retirement: NFL world reacts to the QB's reported decision to walk away

Brady is reportedly hanging up his cleats after 22 seasons

Tom Brady’s reported decision to retire from the NFL sent shockwaves through the league Saturday.

According to ESPN, Brady, 44, has decided to retire following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

After the loss, the quarterback was immediately met with questions about his future. He initially said he was in "no rush" to make a decision, but with the Buccaneers about to enter the offseason, that decision was looming.

The news stunned the NFL world. 

Julian Edelman, Brady's former New England teammate, led the reaction on Twitter.

The superstar quarterback will walk away as the all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He ranks second in fourth quarter comebacks with 42 – one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches from the sidelines during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady’s accolades are astounding.

Not only does Brady personally have more Super Bowl rings than every franchise in the NFL, he was also a Super Bowl MVP five times. He added 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 19, 2021. (Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports)

Brady is one of the greatest to ever put on a uniform, and his call to Canton is right around the corner.

