Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Tom Brady dismisses reports of a strained relationship with Bucs' Bruce Arians

Brady also addressed the possibility of Gronkowski returning to the Bucs, saying the decision is the tight end's

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady shot down speculation about any bad blood between him and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians Thursday, saying Arians was a major factor in his decision to sign with the Bucs. 

Brady told reporters following Thursday’s minicamp practice he never had any issues in his relationship with Arians despite reports to the contrary following his second season in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady participates in a press conference during mandatory minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center June 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady participates in a press conference during mandatory minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center June 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports)

"Zero whatsoever. He and I have a great relationship," Brady said. "I think that’s part of why I chose here was because of Bruce. 

"He and I have been in incredible communication, and I have great respect for him. He knows how I feel about him, and that’s the most important thing. And I know how he feels about me."

TOM BRADY ADDRESSES HIS FLIRTATION WITH DOLPHINS THIS OFFSEASON

Arians announced in March he was stepping down as head coach and would instead be taking a front-office position with the team. He dismissed rumors of a strained relationship with Brady, saying the two have a "great relationship."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) participates in mandatory minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center Jun 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) participates in mandatory minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center Jun 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports)

Brady also spoke about the possibility of Rob Gronkowski making a return to the team, saying the decision is "totally up to him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’d all love to play with him, but he’s got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that," Brady said. "Anybody that cares about him knows that he is doing what’s right for him, which is trying to figure it out.

"We don’t have training camp for about six weeks, so whatever — he has to do to figure it out. I think we will be hopeful if he does. And if he doesn’t, we’ve still got to go out there and figure out what to do."

Tom Brady (12) and Rob Gronkowski (87) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. 

Tom Brady (12) and Rob Gronkowski (87) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talk before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Gronkowski has yet to decide whether he will continue playing. He played the last two seasons for the Buccaneers after spending several years with the New England Patriots.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com