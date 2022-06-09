Tom Brady addresses his flirtation with Dolphins this offseason

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady isn’t denying it.

During a press conference in Tampa Bay on Thursday, the quarterback who entertained a move to the Miami Dolphins this offseason was asked specifically to comment on the reports about him moving on from the Buccaneers to Miami.

His answer:

"I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I’ve had for the last three or four years in my career about different opportunities when I’m done playing football," Brady said. "I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do. I’ll get to be in the game of football.

"I think for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now. And what I hope to do for this team. That’s been my commitment to this team and organization and its been so much fun to come here two years ago. It’s been almost two-and-half years now and it’s been an incredible part of my football journey.

"And it’s not over and we have a lot to accomplish. I have a long life ahead and there’s a lot of fun things to do ahead. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead in football. But at the same time none of us are promised much beyond what we have now and this is the current moment and I’m really excited about going out there and try to compete and win a championship."

Looking for the part Brady said the idea he spoke with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross about joining the Dolphins in multiple capacities is ridiculous.

Yeah, nowhere in that answer.

Given the perfect opportunity to stomp on that notion the same way the future Hall of Fame quarterback has stomped on the hopes of so many past opponents, Brady actually came close to confirming his exchange with Ross when he said he "had a lot of conversations with a lot of people."

It should be noted the conversation that ultimately wrote the script for Brady’s post-career direction happened with FOX (the parent company for OutKick, by the way).

Brady signed a $375 million deal with FOX to become the network’s top NFL game analyst when he finally does retire — whenever that might be.

That deal seemed to end the idea Brady would join the Dolphins after his contract with the Buccaneers expires at the end of this coming season. But you never know.