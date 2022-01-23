Tom Brady reveals what he believes would be the 'perfect ending' for his career amid retirement buzz

The possibility of Tom Brady retiring from the NFL following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ playoff run has gained more traction over the course of the last few weeks.

The 44-year-old talked to the NBC production crew before their playoff game Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and was asked what the "perfect ending" would be for him should he decide to call it a career.

"Winning the Super Bowl but I don’t know that’s this year. I’d love to end on a Super Bowl. … But I think ill know when I know. … But there’s a lot that’s inconclusive," he said.

The quote was revealed during NBC’s broadcast of the Buccaneers-Rams divisional-round game.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner reportedly remains "noncommittal" about his football future. Sources close to Brady told ESPN that his status for the 2022 season is far from a given and the outcome of this season will play a large role in his decision.

Sources also told the NFL Network that the possibility of retirement is a genuine concern for the organization.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians brushed off a report on Saturday of Brady potentially retiring after the 2021 season.

"The way he was at practice [Friday], I would be shocked if he didn’t [play next year]," Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "You know they have that Friday quarterback challenge, and he came flying out of the locker room, sprinting two or three fields away and couldn’t wait to get into the challenge. He was like a little kid. I would be shocked."

