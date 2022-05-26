Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady sinks hole-in-one ahead of The Match, Josh Allen calls 'bulls---'

Next week marks the sixth installment of The Match and Brady's third appearance

Tom Brady is doing his part to get inside the heads of NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen ahead of next week’s charity golf event, where they’ll take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and partner Aaron Rodgers. 

Brady shared a video of himself to Twitter on Wednesday showing him sinking a hole-in-one while practicing ahead of this year’s edition of The Match at the Wynn Las Vegas June 1. 

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the third tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club May 24, 2020, in Hobe Sound, Fla. 

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the third tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club May 24, 2020, in Hobe Sound, Fla.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

"This is why you film every shot on the course…," the tweet read. 

Mahomes gave Brady credit for what he called a "pretty impressive" shot, but teammate Josh Allen called "bulls---." 

The trash talking continued during media events Wednesday, but Rodgers seemed to brush it off

"When we started [in the NFL], definitely when [Brady] started and when I started playing, there was actual, real trash talk,"  the Green Bay Packers veteran said, via ESPN. "Like, guys trash talked each other and there was a lot of good s--- talk, and we knew who they were around the league."

Tom Brady, left, and Aaron Rodgers walk across the course during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin July 6, 2021, in Big Sky, Mont. 

Tom Brady, left, and Aaron Rodgers walk across the course during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin July 6, 2021, in Big Sky, Mont.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

"And now, it's more buddy-buddy, you know, social media following each other, memes, this emoji s---, and it's not the same. So, when you talk about Kermit the Frog [Mahomes, per memes] and Josh [Allen] trying to s--- talk me and Tom, a couple old-school, grizzled vets. Come on."

Allen said he expects Rodgers will be on top of his trash talking while Brady may run out of jokes from his "script from his team." 

Scripted or not, Brady did have one final dig that may actually get to the Bills quarterback. 

Tom Brady, left, and Aaron Rodgers meet during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin July 6, 2021, in Big Sky, Mont. 

Tom Brady, left, and Aaron Rodgers meet during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin July 6, 2021, in Big Sky, Mont.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

"Usually, pro football s--- talk is, you usually have to back that up. Josh really hasn't backed up much on the football field in his career, let's be honest, especially playing against me," Brady said. 

The Match is a 12-hole charity golf event airing on TNT. According to the Bills, the event has raised $33 million and donated 12 million meals to Feeding America since its first installment in 2018.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com