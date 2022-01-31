Expand / Collapse search
Bills' Josh Allen reacts to overtime coin toss during AFC Championship Game

Mahomes’ intercepted pass gave way to the Bengals' thrilling 27-24 OT victory

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fans inside Arrowhead Stadium during Sunday Night’s AFC Championship Game roared before the start of overtime after the Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss. Familiar territory. 

The Chiefs benefited from the NFL’s overtime rules in their divisional victory over the Buffalo Bills last week. But on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes’ intercepted pass gave way to the Cincinnati Bengals' thrilling 27-24 victory.

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES STANDS BY NFL OVERTIME RULES: ‘IT’S NOT ABOUT THE OFFENSE EVERY SINGLE TIME’ 

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

For Bills' quarterback Josh Allen it was too soon. 

"Pain," the veteran quarterback tweeted out after the coin toss. 

The Bills lost 42-36 after the Chiefs won the coin toss and scored on their first possession – meaning Allen never touched the ball but things played out differently for Joe Burrow. 

Vonn Bell's interception allowed the Bengals to drive the ball down into Kansas City territory. Then Evan McPherson locked it in with a 31-yard field goal to end the game.

Kicker Evan McPherson of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with holder Kevin Huber after hitting the game winning field goal in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Kicker Evan McPherson of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates with holder Kevin Huber after hitting the game winning field goal in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mahomes initially defended the rules after the Chiefs’ win over the Bills saying, "It's not about the offense every single time."

"It's a team game," he said at the time. "You have to be able to get a stop on defense, and do stuff like that as well. It's not about the offense every single time. It's a full team game. You know what the rules are going into the season. You know if you get into an overtime situation, you have to get that stop in order to give your offense a chance. We got the ball first and we went down there and scored a touchdown."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) dives after running the ball ahead of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, right, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) dives after running the ball ahead of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, right, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Bengals certainly proved his point on Sunday.

