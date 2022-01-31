Bills' Josh Allen reacts to overtime coin toss during AFC Championship Game

Fans inside Arrowhead Stadium during Sunday Night’s AFC Championship Game roared before the start of overtime after the Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss. Familiar territory.

The Chiefs benefited from the NFL’s overtime rules in their divisional victory over the Buffalo Bills last week. But on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes’ intercepted pass gave way to the Cincinnati Bengals' thrilling 27-24 victory.

PATRICK MAHOMES STANDS BY NFL OVERTIME RULES: 'IT'S NOT ABOUT THE OFFENSE EVERY SINGLE TIME'

For Bills' quarterback Josh Allen it was too soon.

"Pain," the veteran quarterback tweeted out after the coin toss.

The Bills lost 42-36 after the Chiefs won the coin toss and scored on their first possession – meaning Allen never touched the ball but things played out differently for Joe Burrow.

Vonn Bell's interception allowed the Bengals to drive the ball down into Kansas City territory. Then Evan McPherson locked it in with a 31-yard field goal to end the game.

Mahomes initially defended the rules after the Chiefs’ win over the Bills saying, "It's not about the offense every single time."

"It's a team game," he said at the time. "You have to be able to get a stop on defense, and do stuff like that as well. It's not about the offense every single time. It's a full team game. You know what the rules are going into the season. You know if you get into an overtime situation, you have to get that stop in order to give your offense a chance. We got the ball first and we went down there and scored a touchdown."

The Bengals certainly proved his point on Sunday.