Tokyo Olympic organizers: condoms 'not for use at the athlete's village'

Tokyo Olympic organizers sent a message to athletes looking to do more than just participate in the sporting events later this summer: Take your condoms back home with you.

Officials are planning to hand out some 150,000 condoms at the Games but for awareness purposes only. According to Reuters on Monday, athletes have been warned against mingling with each other in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

"The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athlete's village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness" of HIV and AIDS issues, a Tokyo 2020 official told Reuters.

Organizers have also asked athletes to eat alone while the few spectators who are allowed to show up for the Games have been told to clap for their squads instead of cheering or singing.

Around 11,000 athletes and nearly 80,000 journalists from around the globe are expected to come to Japan for the games, which was postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Athletes and journalists will be subjected to GPS monitoring during their first two weeks in Japan, according to Reuters.

The Olympics are planned to be a full steam ahead event as parts of the country are in a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak. Japan is reportedly set to end some of the strict guidelines on June 20.

Japan has reported more than 778,000 coronavirus cases and more than 14,100 deaths since the pandemic began last March.