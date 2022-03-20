Titans trade for Rams wideout Robert Woods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee Titans added a second intriguing player to their group of targets on offense this week.

Announced Saturday, the Titans acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Tennessee received the 29-year-old wideout in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Some may primarily view Woods by his ACL tear last season, but Titans general manager Jon Robinson identified a potential bargain by trading for the seasoned WR.

When healthy, Woods stood out among receiving groups that included Brandin Cooks, Josh Reynolds (amid his best stretches for the Rams) and a young Cooper Kupp.

Woods totaled more than 1,100+ receiving yards between 2018-19.

Trusted by head coach Sean McVay and his quarterbacks for his route-running and strong hands, Woods was a preferred option on third downs and always capable of getting behind the secondary for a big gain.

Prior to his injury, Woods totaled 45 receptions, 556 receiving yards and four touchdowns through nine games last season.

Without Woods in the offense, the Rams pivoted toward giving second-year receiver Van Jefferson more reps, but Woods’ absence eventually required more experience.

Rams GM Les Snead decided to bring in Odell Beckham, Jr. off waivers to assist QB Matthew Stafford and the offense.

Los Angeles eventually reached the Super Bowl and won — sending Woods off with some jewelry for his five seasons of service for the Rams.

He also leaves as one of the more beloved receivers by Rams fans.

Tennessee also announced their re-signing of running back Dontrell Hilliard on Saturday.

As part of the running back committee tasked to fill in for the injury Derrick Henry, Hilliard appeared in eight games and ran for 350 yards, two touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per rush.

In Week 12, Hilliard rushed 12 times for 131 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots.