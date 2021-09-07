Tim Tebow not up for latest challenge

Tim Tebow isn’t taking the bait.

The former NFL player, who recently failed to latch onto the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, said Saturday he has no intentions of getting into the boxing ring despite Jake Paul’s overtures.

Paul tweeted last week he thought it was time for Tebow to get into boxing. Tebow was asked about the notion on ESPN’s "SportsCenter" and had no intentions of getting into the ring.

"I did pretend to be Rocky in ‘Lip Sync Battle,’ and I won that one, so I don’t know," the former college football star said. "I don’t think there’s much of a shot for that. I don’t think that’s where I’m probably going to head next."

Tebow has accomplished a lot during his athletic career.

He was a two-time national champion at Florida and the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner. He was a two-time All-American and two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Year. He was a first-round NFL draft pick of the Denver Broncos and led the team to one playoff win before he was let go.

Tebow tried to make the New York Mets major league roster as an outfielder, but injuries kept hampering his chances, and the final nail in the coffin was put in when the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After missing out on the Jaguars, Tebow returned to ESPN, where he serves as a college football analyst and is set to be one of the guests in rotation for "First Take."