Tiger Woods prepares for PGA Championship, says he's gotten 'stronger' since Masters

Tiger Woods is set to participate in his second major PGA Tour event following a devastating leg injury suffered in a 2021 car crash in Los Angeles.

Woods will play the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma. He played the Masters in April but hasn’t played in any events in between. He made the cut at Augusta National and finished the tournament 13 over par.

"I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the Masters," Woods said, via New York Post. "We went back to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it."

It was unclear whether Woods was going to play the PGA Championship after the Masters.

He expressed interest in playing after his final round at Augusta, though he was setting his sights on The Open Championship. He said "everything" has been better since he and his camp started to ramp up for the event a week or so ago.

Woods was able to walk the Masters completely on the troubled leg. Augusta is considered one of the toughest courses to walk on because of the hills and slopes.

He expressed his excitement about playing future events, though he’ll never get back to his full-time schedule.

"It’s only going to keep getting stronger," Woods said of his lower body. "The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I’ll be able to get stronger. It’s going to keep getting better. It’s going to keep getting stronger. It’s going to ache, but that’s the way it’s going to be."

Woods hasn’t won the PGA Championship since 2007. He’s won four times at the event. The 2007 event was also played at Southern Hills.